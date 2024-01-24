Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after buying an additional 105,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI traded up $32.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.40. 6,467,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,366,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.98 and its 200 day moving average is $285.97. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $489.80.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

