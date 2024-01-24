Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 517 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $472,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

NYSE:NI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 921,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

