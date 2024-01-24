John Douglas Schick Sells 41,667 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $27,500.22. Following the transaction, the president now owns 838,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,333.12.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PEDEVCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,124. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEDEVCO ( NYSE:PED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. Analysts predict that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

