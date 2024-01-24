JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.60

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LON JMI traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 285 ($3.62). 348,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 277.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 266.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £222.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1,800.00 and a beta of 1.30. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies has a one year low of GBX 229 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 303.18 ($3.85).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Katrina Hart acquired 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £9,950.75 ($12,643.90). In related news, insider Gordon Humphries bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £5,200 ($6,607.37). Also, insider Katrina Hart bought 3,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £9,950.75 ($12,643.90). 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

