Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,284,534.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,284,534.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after buying an additional 1,613,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,732,000 after buying an additional 151,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

