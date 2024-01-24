Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance

OTCMKTS KCLI traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $122.63 million during the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

