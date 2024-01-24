KeyCorp Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $265.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $252.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $253.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,890,468 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.