Kistos (LON:KIST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $160.00

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.03), with a volume of 88404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161 ($2.05).

Kistos Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.05. The firm has a market cap of £132.58 million, a PE ratio of -1,155.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Kistos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kistos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kistos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.