Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.53-$0.57 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

NYSE KNX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

