Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) vs. Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Critical Review

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Free Report) and Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Komatsu shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Komatsu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Konecranes alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Konecranes and Komatsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konecranes N/A N/A N/A Komatsu 10.05% 13.59% 7.41%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konecranes 0 0 1 0 3.00 Komatsu 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Konecranes and Komatsu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dividends

Konecranes pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Komatsu pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Konecranes pays out 57.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Komatsu pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Komatsu is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Konecranes and Komatsu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konecranes N/A N/A N/A $0.23 33.96 Komatsu $26.23 billion 0.99 $2.42 billion $2.86 9.35

Komatsu has higher revenue and earnings than Konecranes. Komatsu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konecranes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Komatsu beats Konecranes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konecranes

(Get Free Report)

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services lifting equipment. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. In addition, it provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries, as well as involved in design and manufacture of crane components. Further, the company offers container, bulk, and shipyard handling equipment, as well as mobile harbor cranes, lift trucks. Additionally, it engages in port services comprising of retrofits, inspection, spare parts, training, and digital services. Furthermore, the company is involved in consulting and engineering, ecolifting, safety assist, servicing, and maintenance of ports, and cores for lifting. The company serves automotive, container handling, general manufacturing, intermodal, metal production, mining, nuclear, paper and forest, petroleum and gas, power, shipyards, waste to energy and biomass sectors. Konecranes Plc was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hyvinkää, Finland.

About Komatsu

(Get Free Report)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines. In addition, it offers industrial machinery, including presses, sheet-metal machinery, 3D laser cutting machine, transfer machines, battery manufacturing equipment, wire saws, thermos modules, thermoelectric generation module, and temperature control products; quarry equipment; agricultural and livestock equipment; EH sensor device; iron and steel casting products; and logistics equipment. Further, the company provides retail financing; construction machinery rental services; remanufactured products; other support services; transportation, warehousing, packing, and other services; and purchases and sells used equipment. Komatsu Ltd. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.