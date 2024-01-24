Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Stock Performance

Koss stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of -0.89. Koss has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Koss by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Koss by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

