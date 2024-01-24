Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Has $2.22 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,920 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XME. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,099. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

