Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.60

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 4227480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

KURA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 41.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,213,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 35.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,145,000 after purchasing an additional 788,095 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 154.8% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 910,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 553,030 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

