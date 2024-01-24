Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $17.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $848.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,616. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $467.00 and a 1-year high of $858.64. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $747.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $683.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $710.48.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $21,673,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lam Research by 23.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 520,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 97,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

