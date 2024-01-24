Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research note issued on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share.

LW has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $109.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

