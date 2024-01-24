Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $130.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,305. Lear has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.57.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 154.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Lear by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

