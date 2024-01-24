Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.84). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNYA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TNYA opened at $4.56 on Monday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $310.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,718,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 651,000 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 6,381,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after buying an additional 302,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,472,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after buying an additional 2,357,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 30.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 850,661 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

