Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) will post its 11/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE LEVI opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.