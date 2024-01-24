Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Tops $184.70 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Lisk has a market cap of $184.70 million and approximately $139.04 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002371 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002061 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

