Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.90. 573,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,535,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAAC shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAAC

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $776.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.