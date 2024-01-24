LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) is Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s 6th Largest Position

Check Capital Management Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the period. LKQ comprises 2.3% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in LKQ were worth $58,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,745. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

