Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Issue $3.15 Quarterly Dividend

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.15 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.
Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $26.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
NYSE:LMT traded down $18.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $440.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,611,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.69.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
