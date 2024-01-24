Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Issue $3.15 Quarterly Dividend

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.15 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $26.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

NYSE:LMT traded down $18.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $440.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,611,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.61. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.69.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

