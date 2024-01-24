Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $104.00 at Barclays

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $96.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LOGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $87.15. The stock had a trading volume of 815,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,851. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.64.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

