Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $66,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.41. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

