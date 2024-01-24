Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Alpha Family Trust boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 8,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

