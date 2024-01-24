LSV Asset Management Buys 271,302 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,302 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 5.08% of Xerox worth $97,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 133.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XRX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. 421,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,541. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

