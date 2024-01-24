LSV Asset Management Buys 71,561 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,856,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,561 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.46% of Unum Group worth $140,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Unum Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 416,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 160,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

