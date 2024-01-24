LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 56,640 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $126,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 16.9% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.05. The company had a trading volume of 189,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.59. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.