LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,335,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.11% of Ally Financial worth $88,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4,867.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 981,138 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. 1,109,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

