LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,170 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $161,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $2,560,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.68. 751,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,492. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average of $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

