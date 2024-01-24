LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.84% of Stifel Financial worth $118,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 97.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at about $682,191,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 306,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stifel Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.