LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,920 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.61% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $131,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98,059.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 736,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,559,000 after acquiring an additional 735,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 445.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after acquiring an additional 375,553 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 124.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,401,000 after buying an additional 126,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 513,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,957,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HII traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.31. The company had a trading volume of 36,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $261.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.