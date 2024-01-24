LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,346,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,989 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $84,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,514,000 after acquiring an additional 894,560 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,487,000 after buying an additional 787,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.70. 459,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,957. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

