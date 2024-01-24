LSV Asset Management Has $170.89 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,064,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,926 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.23% of Altria Group worth $170,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,954,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.02.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

