LSV Asset Management Has $253.30 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,402 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.51% of Valero Energy worth $253,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after buying an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,091,000 after acquiring an additional 347,029 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.