LSV Asset Management Has $270.35 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,748,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.62% of HF Sinclair worth $270,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,853,000 after acquiring an additional 357,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,976,000 after purchasing an additional 126,016 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE:DINO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,009. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.



