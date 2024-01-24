LSV Asset Management Has $367.35 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,786,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308,761 shares during the period. Aflac comprises approximately 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.81% of Aflac worth $367,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.2 %

AFL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.64. 1,200,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,096. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

