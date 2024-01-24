LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,781,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 851,398 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $294,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,182,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,525. The company has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

