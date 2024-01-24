LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,656,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 203,933 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $330,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,930,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,111,000 after buying an additional 90,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,311,000 after buying an additional 3,335,262 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HIG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,990. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIG

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,242 shares of company stock valued at $18,778,214. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.