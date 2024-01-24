LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,205,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.41% of Centene worth $151,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth $46,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.72. 621,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,198. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNC

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.