LSV Asset Management Sells 103,099 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,099 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $244,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,532,000 after buying an additional 500,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,243,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,228,000 after buying an additional 93,827 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

RS stock traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $281.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $214.36 and a 12-month high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

