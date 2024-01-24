LSV Asset Management Sells 112,370 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,370 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.03% of Qorvo worth $96,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.84. 140,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,986. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.08.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.94.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

