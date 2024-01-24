LSV Asset Management Sells 197,100 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,645,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,100 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $430,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.
AT&T Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSE T traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 59,569,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,672,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
