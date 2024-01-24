LSV Asset Management Sells 351,100 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,451,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of America worth $121,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,901,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,679,129. The company has a market capitalization of $261.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.