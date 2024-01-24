LSV Asset Management Sells 48,200 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,763,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $92,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 221.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 164,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 53.4% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 101,393 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $25.98. 139,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

