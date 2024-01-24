LSV Asset Management Sells 544,435 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,001,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 544,435 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.94% of First American Financial worth $113,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 127,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.74. 57,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,360. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.31. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAF

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.