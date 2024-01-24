LSV Asset Management Sells 82,500 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,324,292 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 82,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $143,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 309 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.75. 139,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,349. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average of $126.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $154.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

