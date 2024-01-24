LSV Asset Management Sells 82,600 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 82,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $101,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 1,922.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sanmina by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 154.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 29,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,616. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SANM. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SANM

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.