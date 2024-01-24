M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,573. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.79.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

