Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.00% from the company’s previous close.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

MGY traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. 645,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

